SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga City Council during their meeting Tuesday unanimously approveda request from the Sylacauga Young Professionals to use the parking lot between 2nd and 3rd streets, behind Odie’s Deli and Fermenter’s Market at the Rex, on Saturday, July 13, to host the organization’s fourth annual Crawfish Boil.
“The event has gotten bigger and better each year,” Sylacauga Young Professionals President Rocky Lucas said. “Admission is free, and all ages are welcome to attend.”
Lucas noted the fundraiser will take place fromnoon until 10 p.m. and will feature local music and food provided by area restaurants.
All proceeds will benefit the Coosa Valley Medical Center Foundation.
“This year, we decided to raise money for the CVMC Foundation because of how much they give back to our community,” Lucas said. “They are a pillar of Sylacauga and the Coosa Valley area. It’s now our turn to give back to them for all they do for us.”
For more information, visit the Sylacauga Young Professional’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Sylacauga-Young-Professionals-1144261218929080/.
In other business, the council:
Read into the minutes Mayor Jim Heigl’s appointment of Phillip Morris as commissioner of the Sylacauga Housing Authority Board;
Approved to a resolution, which sets a public hearing for July 2, to hear a request from Barinowski Investment Company LLC for a special use permit for the construction of a new wireless telecommunications facility, including a 180-foot monopole tower at 395 Alabama Ave.;
Approved a resolution granting a utility easement in the alley behind Heritage South Credit Union between North Broadway Avenue and North Norton Avenue to the Sylacauga Utilities Board;
Approved a request from local business owner Jeff Turner to close a portion of the parking lot behind Fermenter’s Market on Saturday, June 15, from noon until 9 p.m. for a small New Orleans style wedding hosted by Fermenter’s Market;
Approved a request for Sylacauga fireman Sam Ogilvie to attend a dive training course at Leeds Quarry on Monday, June 10;
Approved accounts payable for May in the amount of $59,840.91; and
Announced American Legion Post 45 in Sylacauga will host a flag retirement ceremony Friday, June 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The next Sylacauga council meeting will be Tuesday, June 18, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.