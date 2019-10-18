SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga City Council during their meeting Thursday approved seeking funding assistant from the FAA for the replacement of a rotating beacon and tower for Merkel Field Sylacauga Municipal Airport.
The project has an estimated cost of $100,000.
“The beacon and tower were given to the airport as surplus from the military many, many years ago,” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. “We have been doing patch up work, but if awarded, the replacement will take place immediately. The rotating beacon and tower are what help planes see the airport from many miles away to land safely.”
If awarded, grant funds are expected to be in the amount of $90,000.
“The state will pay $5,000, and the city will match the remaining $5,000, for the replacement.” Heigl said.
The airport was awarded $1,948,542 in grant funding earlier this year from the FAA for lighting and runway improvements.
The grant application will be submitted by Barge Design Solutions Inc., which is serving as the engineering firm for the airport’s improvement project.
No additional information about the potential grant was available Friday.
In other business, the council:
Annexed 18 properties into the city: 881 Marble City Heights Circle, 495 Odens Mill Road, 473 Odens Mill Road, 207 Pine St. (Walco), 55 Farr Lane, 26 Jackson Ave., 6720 Alabama Highway 21, 215 Memory Lane, 1014 Odena Road S., 148 Brooks Road, 310 Marble City Heights Circle, 152 Autumn Acres Lane, 324 St. John St., 185 Fulton Circle, 205 Fulton Circle, 215 Fulton Circle, 3940 Old Sylacauga Highway and 345 Mountainview Lake Road;
Accepted a proposal in the amount of $33,518 from Engineering Design Technologies for additional construction, engineering and inspection services relative to the 2015 TAP (Transportation Alternative Project);
Renewed an interpreter service agreement with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, effective Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020;
Transferred utility billing to Comer Library for the sprinkler system on the library grounds;
Approved the purchase of a historical marker to be placed at the site of the former East Highland School on behalf of the East Highland Alumni Association at a cost of $2,395;
Approved a lease agreement with Canon Solutions America for the provision of multifunction copiers to all departments for $950 per month;
Approved a contingency fee agreement with the law firms of Riley & Jackson, P.C. and Jessica F. Taylor, Attorney at Law to represent the city in connection with monitoring nationwide opioid litigation. Attorneys will receive one-third of gross recovery before deductions for costs and expenses, plus reimbursement of any expenses incurred in prosecuting the case;
Approved travel and expenses for Councilman Dallas Davenport, accountant Yourlanda Burns and city clerk administrative assistant Kim Morris to attend the Alabama Department of Revenue meeting with local governments in Hoover on Oct 16. Total expenses were $95.60;
Approved travel and expenses for City Clerk Patricia Carden and Morris to attend the Annual Conference for Municipal Clerks and Administrators in Gulf Shores on Dec. 4-6. Total estimated expenses are $1,195.63 apiece;
Approved travel and expenses for Burns to attend the Alabama City County Management Association’s Certificate Program – Leadership and Effective Public Management course in Prattville on Nov. 14-15. Total estimated expenses are $356.68;
Approved additional accounts payable invoices received to date for September in the amount of $41,624.19;
Approved accounts payable invoices received to date for October in the amount of $55,370.98; and
Approved September payroll in the amount of $428,375.68.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
