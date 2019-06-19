SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga City Council during their meeting Tuesday authorized making a grant application to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
The application will be for a community development block grant in the amount of $250,000 for the demolition of several abandoned structures throughout the municipality.
“These are … abandoned and unliveable,” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said of the buildings in question. “We are not sure at this time how many will be demolished, but committees have met, and there are about 70 on the list.”
The city will commit to a 10 percent match of $25,000 for the project.
“This will open up many opportunities for new properties or even possible subdivisions in the future,” Heigl said.
The mayor added the city’s Building and Code Enforcement Department will manage the project.
“It will take about three weeks for our application to be processed and approved, so we haven’t set any sort of official timeline yet,” Heigl said.
In other business, the council:
Approved a resolution that closes an alley in the 900 block of North Norton and North Broadway avenues;
Approved a resolution that closes a portion of Alexander Avenue and Roberts Circle off Alexander Avenue.;
Approved an ordinance amending the Building Department’s fee schedules;
Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Sylacauga Police Department and the city of Oxford for authorization to participate in Oxford’s East Metro Area Crime Center. SPD will provide an investigator one to two days each week. The city will also have access to the crime center's resources;
Approved the disposal of 2012 Dodge Charger by transfer of ownership to the town of Rockford;
Approved a retail liquor license for El Vaqueros Mexican Grill at 320 Coaling Road;
Approved refunding a commercial building permit in the amount of $88 at 105 E. 2nd St. The work was never performed, and a new permit has been applied for by the property owner;
Appointed Dr. Steve Bowen to Sylacauga Health Authority;
Appointed William “Bill” Roberts to the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals;
Appointed Vinton Crawford to the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals;
Appointed Bernard Alton Webb to the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals;
Approved a request for city administrative assistant Kim Morris to attend the ADIT Leadership Skills I workshop July 10-11, the Leadership Skills II workshop Aug. 20-21 and the Leadership Skills III workshop Sept. 5;
Approved a request for accounting clerk Sandy Sorensen to attend the ADIT Leadership Skills I workshop July 10-11, Leadership Skills II workshop Aug. 20-21 and Leadership Skills III workshop Sept. 5;
Approved a request for Municipal Court Magistrate Melanie Allen to attend an Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) maintenance class Nov. 15;
Approved a request for Municipal Assistant Court Clerk Krissy King to attend an AOC maintenance class Nov. 15;
Approved a request for Municipal Court Magistrate Wendy Mickler to attend an AOC maintenance class Dec. 6;
Approved a request for accounting specialist Yourlanda Burns to attend the Government Finance Officers Association of Alabama Summer Conference on Aug. 13-16;
Approved invoices for May in the amount of $220,095.44; and
Approved May payroll in the amount of $626,084.53.
The next Sylacauga council meeting will be Tuesday, July 2, at 6 p.m. A work session will be at 5.