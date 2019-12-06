SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga City Council during their meeting Tuesday approved amending their fiscal 2020 budget, appropriating $25,000 for the municipality’s future demolition project.
On Nov. 20, Syalacauga was one of 58 communities in the state to receive a Community Development Block Grant from Gov. Kay Ivey.
Sylacauga was awarded $250,000 to demolish multiple dilapidated structures throughout the city.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) administers the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“They city is required, and thankfully approved, to match the required 20 percent to move the project forward,” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigel said.
Heigel added the city drafted a list of approximately 70 properties.
“With the grant and city-matched funding, we believe that 30 to 33 structures will be able to be demolished, ” Heigel said. “It’s something that as a city, we plan to continue to work on.”
The grants will allow 57 additional Alabama communities to provide water, improve roads and sewage systems, construct public community buildings and remove blight.
The competitive grants are awarded each year in several categories, including county, large city, small city and community enhancement.
“No official time line has been set yet, but the city will be working with Jason Hardin with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to make sure we contact all of the property owners and follow the guidelines set by the state as we move forward with the project,” Heigel said. “We are so thankful to receive this grant from ADECA. It’s something I have wanted accomplished for the community since running for mayor and serving on the council.”
In other business, the council:
Authorized city participation in 2020 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday on Feb. 21-23;
Authorized a contract with Culver Heating & Air for purchase and installation of two HVAC units at City Hall at a cost of $24,000;
Approved replacing the HVAC unit in the Police Department annex at a cost of $5,750 as quoted by Culver Heating & Air;
Approved changing the date and location of Sylacauga Police Department Investigator Chris Vinson’s taser instructor certification from Nov. 18 in Irondale to Jan. 20 in Bessemer;
Approved a contract with TempForce-Smart Staffing Solutions for the services of one temporary general clerical worker to assist with reporting for residential solid waste collection and other clerical functions within the Administration and Finance Department for up to 120 days at a rate of $13.50 per hour;
Approved a request from City Clerk/Treasurer Patricia Carden to authorize the substitution of Accounting Clerk III Sandy Sorensen as her replacement to attend the annual Conference for Municipal Clerks & Administrators in Gulf Shores, Dec. 4-6; and
Approved accounts payable as of Dec 3. in the amount of $1,493,748.69.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
