SYLACAUGA -- The City Council on Tuesday evening approved a contract with an engineering firm to begin work on an estimated $2.1 million airport improvement project.
The council authorized a compensation budget contract with Barge Design Solutions Inc. for $157,014 for project development, design, bidding, construction and other services for the project.
Michael Cole, an engineer with the firm, said the project is to rehab the runway and a lighting system upgrade at the Sylacauga Municipal Airport.
Funds for project include $1.9 million in a grant from the FAA and $105,000 from the city, with some other funding from the Airport Authority.
The project is scheduled to start in either August or September, Cole said.
During the council’s work session prior to the meeting, Melva Tate, owner of Tate & Associates in Birmingham, made a brief presentation on the proposed city handbook.
Her firm has been upgrading the city’s policy and procedures, job descriptions, job analysis and pay plan since the fall. Each council member got a copy of the 400-plus page document.
Tate said Sylacauga’s pay plan is in line with other cities of similar size. “Overall, your pay plan is not bad,” she said.
The council will meet with Tate at a later day with any suggestions after members have read the proposed document.
Council President Lee Perryman told Tate this had been a major undertaking for the city. “We haven’t done anything like this in decades,” he said.
In other business, the council:
Declared two parcels of city-owned property on West 4th Street as surplus, no longer needed for public or municipal purposes, and allowed Blue Bell Creameries to have them;
Adopted an ordinance regulating manufactured homes that basically allows the city to force the owner to clean up deteriorating homes, or the municipality will do it while putting a lien on the property to recover costs;
Approved an agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, authorizing funding for the public transportation program, plus the purchase of a new van with $61,016 funding from the commission and $11,000 in matching funds from the city;
Approved a contract with EEFS Company for professional services for improvements to James Payton Boulevard;
Granted a utility easement to the Sylacauga Utilities Board on an undeveloped road known as Roberts Circle;
Accepted, at the recommendation of consulting engineering firm Lathan Associates Architects, the Comer Ball Field upgrade project and the gym flooring at J. Craig Smith Community Center as complete and authorized final payment to the companies doing the work;
Authorized retail beer and table wine licenses, for off-premises only, for Mobile QV at 750 South Broadway, with Councilman Donnie Blackmon voting no;
Approved travel and expenses for police Chief Kelley Johnson and police Capt. Rondell Muse to attend leadership training in Fort Payne; and
Approved payrolls of $403,664.98 and accounts payable invoices of $1,508,311.14 for April.