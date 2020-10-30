Sylacauga council approves budget with small surplus for new fiscal year

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council voted unanimously Friday morning to approve an operating budget for the fiscal year that began at the first of this month.
The budget is based on total revenues of $16,528,952.05, with total expenditures of $16,517,396, leaving a surplus of $11,556.05.
Both revenues and expenses are up from last year, from $16,000,203 and $15,925,300, respectively. The previous budget as approved showed a surplus of just under $75,000.
The largest departmental line item in the budget was for the Police Department, at $3,556,184 for the coming year, up from $3,547,809 last year. Administrative and financial costs were the next largest expenditure, at $2.6 million for this year, up from $2.37 million last year.
The budget for the Street Department this year came to just under $2.1 million, while the Fire Department budget was under $2 million for the coming year.
Outside contracts were the only other line item to top $1 million, down from just over $1.1 million last year.
The budgeted revenue also includes $211,000 for transfers in (including municipal court juvenile and training funds, various gas tax funds, a capital improvement reserve fund, a workers’ compensation reserve fund, a corrections fund and a building maintenance fund), and the expenditures include $1.1 million in transfers out for debt service.
Friday morning’s called meeting was also the last meeting for Councilmen Donnie Blackman and Dallas Davenport.
City Clerk Patricia Carden presented both of the outgoing councilmen with a plaque thanking them for their service. She also presented service pins to all five council members and Mayor Jim Hiegl.
“You have been very easy to work with, and I will miss you both,” Carden said. “You have been very helpful, understanding and tolerant of me, and I appreciate that,” she said.
Also Friday the council:
Approved changes to the city’s policy on post retirement insurance benefits;
Amended the policy for paid leave for city employees;
Established $3,500 as the fixed asset limit for capital improvements;
Approved an $85 expenditure for a police officer to travel with the Sylacauga High School football team to Faith Academy School in Mobile for a playoff game; and
Approved $3,000 for accounts payable received after the end of the last fiscal year, and $15,734 for accounts payable.