Sylacauga Council appoints three to planning adjustments board

The Sylacauga City Council made three appointments to the Planning Board of Adjustments and Appeals during a brief meeting Thursday night, the council’s first of the year.
The board consists of five members serving staggered terms, plus two supernumerary members who serve as requested by the chairman in the absence of other members. After Thursday’s appointments, the board is now full.
According to the city’s website, “The Board of Adjustment & Appeals makes determinations about requests for variances and special exceptions to the zoning ordinance. It hears appeals of decisions of municipal administrative officials relating to the application of municipal zoning regulations and grants or denies variances and special exception uses permitted on appeal.”
During Thursday’s meeting, Gary Wesson was appointed to one of the supernumerary positions and Ron Smith was appointed to the other. Both terms expire in January 2025. One of the supernumerary positions was vacant, the other was last held by Bernard Alton Webb, whose term expired in 2021. Wesson and Smith were the only people who applied for these positions.
Stephen McClurg, whose term was due to expire this year, was reappointed to a three-year term, ending in 2026.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the council:
— Discussed, but took no action on, acquiring a wheelchair accessible van for use in the SAFE public transportation program through East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. This is part of the same program that was discussed by the Childersburg City Council Tuesday night.
—Discussed, but took no action, a previously approved incentive package for the Wharf restaurant.
—Heard Council President Ashton Fowler announce that the potential buyer for the old Food World building had backed out, citing concerns about the cost of replacing the roof and of the overall property.
— Discussed completing a renovation project at Fire Station No. 2. The project was included in last year’s budget, but will carry over to this year.
—Discussed, but took no action on, an overarching employee vacation scheduling policy. Mayor Jim Hiegl said his office was currently working on revamping the current policy.
—Approved the authorized signatures for financial transactions for the new year.
—Surplussed two trucks in the street department.
—Approved travel and training expenses for several employees in the police and fire departments.