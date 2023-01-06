 Skip to main content
Sylacauga Council appoints three to planning adjustments board

The Sylacauga City Council made three appointments to the Planning Board of Adjustments and Appeals during a brief meeting Thursday night, the council’s first of the year.

The board consists of five members serving staggered terms, plus two supernumerary members who serve as requested by the chairman in the absence of other members. After Thursday’s appointments, the board is now full.