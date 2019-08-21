SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga City Council during their meeting Tuesday accepted portions of 10 different streets from Talladega County.
During its meeting July 22, the Talladega County Commission voted unanimously to turn the surplus portions over to the city.
The streets include Tuscaloosa Avenue, Seminole Avenue, Springhill Road, Dairyland Road, East Street, Mt. Vernon Avenue, 13th Street, Scrouge Alley, Florida Avenue and Central Avenue.
“These roads all lead to the city and sites such as the sports complex, and are well-traveled,” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. “The city will now maintain the roads for any needed maintenance.”
Heigl added the accepted roads are in good shape and will be easy for the municipality to maintain.
“This does not mean they are annexed into the city, however,” Heigl said. “It isn’t something we are looking at right now. It would require an act of the state Legislature before we could move forward.”
In other business, the council:
Set a public hearing set for Thursday, Oct. 17, to consider applications for annexation and zoning for multiple properties recommended by the Sylacauga Planning Commission;
Authorized the Historical Commission to apply for a $10,000 grant to be used for the cleaning of markers at Ft. Williams Cemetery through the Alabama Historical Commission’s 2020 Historic Sites Grant Program;
Authorized an addendum to the contract with the Talladega County Emergency Management Communication District to assist with the upgrade of the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System at an additional annual cost of $2,171.91;
Appointed Mitch Miller to the Industrial Development Board for a term of six-years;
Approved travel and expenses for Sylacauga police officers Austin Pitts and Roman Hubbard to attend the proactive criminal patrol techniques course at the Moody Police Department on Sept. 4-6;
Approved travel and expenses for city attorney Edwin B. Livingston Jr. to attend the 2019 Fall Municipal Law Conference on Sept. 25-28;
Approved travel and expenses for Sylacauga police Lt. Willis Whatley to attend the 32nd annual Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee (LECC) conference Aug. 27-30;
Approved accounts payable received to date for July in the amount of $199,636.31; and
Approved July payroll in the amount of $410,965.44.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. A work session will be prior at 5.
-- Home staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.