SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Community Playhouse will present four performances of Neil Simon's “The Odd Couple (female version),” with shows at 6:30 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. A final performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Each performance will be at the Sylacauga High School Auditorium at 701 N. Broadway Ave.
“We try to offer three to four productions each year,” SCP Board President Sherry Vickers said. “Tickets are still available.”
The SCP held open auditions for the production earlier this summer, Vickers noted.
“It’s very similar to the original but has female leads,” Vickers said. “The leads are Florence and Olive instead of Felix and Oscar. It is also set in the 1980s instead of the original version’s setting of the 1960s.”
Vickers added the play features some adult language and situations, so it may not be suitable for young children.
“We try to offer something for everyone,” she said. “This is more geared toward our adult audience.”
It is directed by SCP Board Treasure John Davidson.
“John and the entire cast and crew have worked so hard,” Vickers said.
Advanced tickets may be purchased for $10. They can be purchased in multiple ways, including online at www.scplayhouse.com, at the Maxye Veazey Senior Center or at the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
General admission tickets can be purchased at the door for $12.
“We hope everyone will come out and see a performance,” Vickers said. “It would be the perfect opportunity to have a date night in Sylacauga while supporting the community.”
For more information, call 256-369-3003.
