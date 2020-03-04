Sylacauga Community Playhouse taking applications for 2020 scholarships

SYLACAUGA – The Sylacauga Community Playhouse is accepting applicants for its 2020 Performing Arts Scholarship, according to a press release.
Applicants will be considered on the basis of academic merit, talent, character and demonstrated achievement in one or more areas of the performing arts. Students may be graduating high school seniors or first-time college freshmen or sophomores.
All applicants must enroll as full-time college or university students, majoring in performing arts (theater, music or dance). All scholarships are awarded without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin or disability. Students may be a recipient of an SCP scholarship only two times prior to their junior year of college study.
“This fund was established when the SCP incorporated into a 501 (c)(3) in December 2014 to assist students who want to pursue (the) fine arts in their post-secondary education,” stated Amy McDonald, SCP board member, in the release.
The SCP Scholarship Fund is generated through donations from individuals and corporations. McDonald invites anyone who has a passion to support young artists and promote access to the arts for everyone to please consider making a donation to the Fund.
Application, attachments and letters of recommendation must be postmarked by Wednesday, March 11. Interviews will be scheduled for Thursday, March 19, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The 2020 Performing Arts Scholarship application and instructions can be downloaded at www.scplayhouse.com. Please direct all questions via email to info@scplayhouse.com with “Scholarship Committee” in the subject line.