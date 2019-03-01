SYLACAUGA -- In anticipation of its production of “The Secret Garden,” the Sylacauga Community Playhouse conducted a competition for promotional artwork entries, according to a press release.
“The Sylacauga Community Playhouse wanted the whole community to be aware and excited about the spring production of “The Secret Garden,” said Amy McDonald, SCP board member, in the release. “The competition allowed us to provide opportunity for local visual artists to showcase their talent and allow the SCP celebrate other artists in our community.”
Visual artists were invited to submit artwork for the design for “The Secret Garden” program cover, poster and other advertising memorabilia.
The artwork submitted was judged by director Patrick McDonald, graphic designer Dana Theilacker, selected members of the Sylacauga Arts Council, staff from B.B. Comer Memorial Library and Swen Printing.
Icie Wallace’s original art, done in oil on a 11-by-14 stretched canvas, was the winner of “The Secret Garden” art contest. She is the 14-year-old daughter of Lee and Kristie Wallace. Her hobbies include reading, drawing, painting, sculpting, knitting, crocheting, singing and playing the piano, saxophone and ukulele. She also enjoys public speaking and the Japanese language.
Her favorite place in Sylacauga is to be surrounded by all the books at B.B. Comer Memorial Library, were she is a member of the Teen Advisory Council and volunteers during the Summer Reading Program. She is completing her freshman year of high school and has been home-schooled since 2013.
Celia Blanchard, who is cast as Martha in “The Secret Garden,” was the runner-up. Nicole Wilson, a senior at Sylacauga High School, placed third.
The top four works from the contest will be available for viewing at B.B. Comer Memorial Library on March 4 – April 15.
“The Secret Garden” will be performed by the Sylacauga Community Playhouse cast at B.B. Comer High School Auditorium, April 4-7. Advance tickets for $10 may be purchased at www.scplayhouse.com, the Maxye Veasey Senior Center or the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets purchased at the door will be $12.
Please contact Amy McDonald at 256-369-3003 if you are a teacher or school administrator and would like your students to attend a school showing.