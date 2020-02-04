Sylacauga community mourns loss of former councilman, car salesman Harold ‘The Fighter’ Ward

SYLACAUGA -- Former Sylacauga city councilman and beloved car salesman Harold “The Fighter” Ward passed away Sunday.
Funeral services for Ward, 71, will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Dr. Larry Morrison officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga.
Ward served a term on the Sylacauga City Council from 2004-08, representing District 2.
Friends, former co-workers and family members reflected on Ward’s life and what he meant to the community.
“He did a lot for our city,” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. “He worked hard to bring people together and to help our city grow.”
Sylacauga City Clerk Patricia Carden said Ward will be missed by many.
“He was a great, hard-working guy and always looked at how to find a solution to whatever problem or issue that may have come to the table,” Carden said.
Ward served alongside Mayor Sam Wright and fellow council members Henry Looney, Don Flippo, Doug Murphree and Kenneth Horn during his term, Carden said.
Ward was perhaps most known for his work in sales and finance for multiple car dealerships throughout Sylacauga and Talladega, spanning several decades, beginning in the 1980s, family and friends noted.
Said a former co-worker, Cheryl Cate, general manager of Bill Stanford Automotive in Talladega,“He had a heart of gold and could sell a car to anyone, no matter their background. Harold was such a hard worker and loved his customers, whom he got to know over the many years he worked in both Talladega and Sylacauga.
“He was the type of person that would buy you a gift just because it reminded him of you, or take the time to visit or reach out if you were sick … just little things like that. He was a really caring and charismatic man. He meant a lot to us here at Bill Stanford.”
Jackie Edwards Potts, of Sylacauga, said she will remember Ward as a “dear friend.”
“He was special to many and certainly special to me,” Potts said. “He never met a stranger. I will always admire his tenacity and courage. His personality was larger than life, and I’m grateful to have known him.”
Added his, cousin Jimmy Ward, “He truly loved people and working in the car business. I believe that’s what made him such a good salesman, because he really cared. He just had this special energy about him.”
The cousin added one of “The Fighter’s” goals was to open a car dealership off of U.S. Highway 280 in Sylacauga.
“He wanted to reconnect Jim Nabors to Sylacauga and have what he would’ve called the ‘Avenue of Cars and Stars,’’’ Jimmy Ward said.
The Sylacauga High School alumnus also graduated from the University of Alabama in 1972, where he majored in business and minored in law.
The late councilman was also a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity while attending Alabama. Additionally, he served as a senator to the Student Government Association and was a member of the ROTC program.
“The Fighter” was a member of First Baptist Church of Sylacauga and the Sylacauga Rotary Club. He also previously served on the Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Board.
Ward’s son, Jonathan Ward, described his father as a fighter in all aspects of his life.
“As a city councilman, he worked to help revitalize the parks and Babe Ruth Field,” Jonathan Ward said. “That was something that was just one of the many projects that was important to him while serving on the council.”
The younger Ward added his father fought a brave battle against lung cancer, along with other health ailments, including COPD, and recovering from a broken hip.
“He truly lived up to his nickname of ‘The Fighter,’” Jonathan Ward said. “As a salesman, dad fought for the best deals for his customers. As a councilman, he fought for the people of Sylacauga, and he also fought for his life as long as he could. He never let it break his spirit.”
The beloved car salesman also served his country as a second lieutenant in the Army during the 1970s.
Following his military service, he lived in Alaska for several years, working on the pipeline, Jonathan Ward added.
When asked what he will miss most about his father, the son replied,“Just that he was always there when you needed him. He devoted his life to Sylacauga. He loved it and the people. He was also an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”
The former Sylacauga city councilman was preceded in death by his parents, Burnas and Christine Ward.
He is survived by three sons, Jonathan Ward, Shane Adams and Dillon Adams; five grandchildren, Sophia Ward and Ethan, Reed, Lawson and Mylee Adams; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Rhyan Gail, Briar Rose and Josie Adams; a sister, Nina Ward Lambert; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend, Sheila Murray.
Pallbearers will be Larry Lambert, Ward Lambert, Brantley Carr, Bruce Carr, Jim Ward and Steve Ward.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
