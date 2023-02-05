Sylacauga club pays tribute to youth leader, businessman

As the owner of Talladega County Boxing Club in Sylacauga, Sam Bluster has been an instructor and role model for the area’s young people for well over a decade, and does not seem to be slowing down into his 80s.
Last Saturday, the members of a newly formed organization, Sylacauga Peacemakers, threw a Winter Wonderland Adult Prom at the Gathering Space in Sylacauga that was both a tribute to and a benefit for Bluster, his gym and all he has accomplished over the years.
“The contributions are above and beyond the call of service for our community,” according to Peacemaker Jada Thomas Combs. “He is truly one of the best service workers of our time. A veteran, a police officer, a boxer, a mentor and, above all, a God-fearing man who puts others’ needs above all … He’s been in business for more than 14 years, teaching our community respect, love, kindness, discipline and above all service to our fellow citizens.”
The remaining members of the Peacemakers board include Director Minister Tina Sanders, Secretary Diane Thornton and Charlesetta Dunklin, in addition to Combs. DJ Ice Berg Slim of Alexander City provided the music for the evening.
It was unclear Tuesday how much the event had raised.
Bluster spent his early years in California, where he struggled with anger issues stemming from severe burns he suffered when he was 7 years old. He discovered boxing at 15, and hasn’t looked back.
Bluster had been born in Birmingham, but his family moved to California when he was less than a year old, so he had no memories of Alabama. Nonetheless, he decided to return to his home state some 40 years ago, without ever having been back in between. He opened the gym in 2010, and has trained over 900 students since then. They are male and female, mostly between the ages of 10 and 16, but he will accept anyone 9 and up.
“And he stays every night until the last one leaves,” Combs said. “He really is a pillar of our community.”