 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga club pays tribute to youth leader, businessman

boxing 2.jpeg
Submitted photo

As the owner of Talladega County Boxing Club in Sylacauga, Sam Bluster has been an instructor and role model for the area’s young people for well over a decade, and does not seem to be slowing down into his 80s.

Last Saturday, the members of a newly formed organization, Sylacauga Peacemakers, threw a Winter Wonderland Adult Prom at the Gathering Space in Sylacauga that was both a tribute to and a benefit for Bluster, his gym and all he has accomplished over the years.

boxing 1.jpeg