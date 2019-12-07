SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Civitan Club honored DeForest Godfrey during the ARC of South Talladega County’s Christmas luncheon Thursday, Dec. 5, at Hickory Street Cafe.
The Servant’s Heart Award is presented by local Civitan clubs in communities across North America in recognition of outstanding service to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), a press release notes.
Godfrey was nominated for his work with The ARC of South Talladega County. He has worked with the ARC for 23 years in a variety of capacities as well as serving as a pastor at New Beginning Outreach Ministries.
Wherever there has been a need at the ARC, Godfrey has been on hand to help out, ARC officials said.
The Servant’s Heart Award is a multidisciplinary award recognizing outstanding teachers, therapists, paraprofessionals, social workers, mentors or others working with individuals with I/DD.
The award is an initiative of Civitan International, which has made service to people with I/DD a major focus for more than 70 years.
The Sylacauga Civitan Club meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Hickory Street Cafe at Coosa Valley Medical Center, beginning at noon.
To learn more about the Sylacauga Civitan Club, contact Beverly Murphy, club president, at 256-404-7754.
