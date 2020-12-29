Sylacauga City Schools see little drop in enrollment despite pandemic

SYLACAUGA -- Like all public school systems, Sylacauga’s has faced its share of challenges this year, but the district will likely have one less worry next year than many others, according to Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars.
As for the immediate problem of blending distance and in-person learning, Segars said, “We learned some lessons in the spring, but in terms of in-person and remote learning, I am really proud of our teachers and staff. They have really delivered in terms of instruction.”
Numerous systems across the country, and almost all of them in Alabama, have reported drops in enrollment since the pandemic hit, and “I’m certain the pandemic is the reason you’re seeing that in other places. But it hasn’t been a problem for us,” the superintendent said.
“Right now, our overall enrollment is down just 10 students from what it was this time last year. For that, I think we really have to thank the hard work of all of our principals and vice principals in making sure that everybody knew the plan and was on board. And I’m happy with the results.
“And it puts us in a good position as far as funding for next year,” which is a major concern for systems that have seen sharper declines.
“The key,” Segars added, “is to keep the students engaged, whether they are doing distance or in-person learning. You want to do everything you can to prevent a slide, especially in reading and math. Right now, the numbers are still where we hoped they would be. We just have to keep them engaged.”