SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools held a year-end institute meeting to honor retiring employees and accomplishments by others.
The meeting was Thursday morning at Nichols-Lawson Middle School.
The nine employees who are retiring had many years of experience.
At Indian Valley Elementary, Assistant Principal Selena Felkins and instructional coach Cheryl Tubbs are both ending long careers.
Two fifth-grade teachers are retiring from Pinecrest Elementary, Paula Rudd and Denise White.
Jenny Martin, sixth-grade history teacher, is retiring from Nichols-Lawson Middle.
One of the longest serving employees at Sylacauga High, Donna Trammell, is retiring as the school bookkeeper.
Terri Bentley, executive assistant to the superintendent, is retiring from the Central Office. Bentley holds the distinction of having served under six different superintendents.
Two employees, Carol Martin and Dana Culberson, retired earlier this academic year. Martin was director of Instruction and Intervention, and Culberson was payroll clerk.
“With a combined total of more than 150 years in education, these ladies have served our profession with distinction and style,” Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said of the retirees. “As they move into retirement, we will always remember the tremendous impact they have each had on this community and our students.”
Segars also recognized the system’s Teachers of the Year, who were chosen by employees of each school. They included Cindy Cleveland, Indian Valley Elementary; Amy O’Neal, Pinecrest Elementary; Beth Steers, Nichols-Lawson Middle; and Kari Layton, Sylacauga High.
Other recognitions included Jodi Shaw, National Boards Certification; Nancy Lamberth, ACCESS (Alabama Connecting Classroom Educators and Students Statewide) State Facilitator of the Year; Janon Green, SREB (Southern Regional Educators Board) Math Teacher of the Year (will travel to Baltimore this summer to receive her award); Kelley Wassermann, CLAS (Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools) Leadership Award nominee; Joey Fleaman, HOSA-Future Health Professionals Middle School Advisor of the Year; and Danje Morris, International Literacy Association’s 30 under 30.
Employees receiving higher degrees this academic year included Dr. Jennifer Rosato, the system’s executive director of teaching and learning, who earned her doctorate of education, and Allyson Craddock, Lauren Taunton, Pamela McTier, Mindy Steenberg and Leslie Earl, who earned master's degrees.