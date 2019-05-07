SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools has released the wellness assessment for the 2018-19 academic year, highlighting progress made in goals set for student wellness, according to a press release.
Schools are assessed on strategies such as providing healthy choices for snacks and celebrations; limiting unhealthy choices; providing water and low fat milk; limiting or eliminating sugar- sweetened beverages; providing non-food rewards; promoting non-food items in fundraiser sales; providing opportunities for children to get physical activity every day; and demonstrating a commitment to neither deny nor require physical activity as a means of punishment.
Each school has an established Wellness Committee that oversees compliance with these policies and evaluates progress.
All schools were shown to have strong policies in each area, with most demonstrating strong implementation on a school-wide basis.
Kelley Wassermann coordinates the wellness programs at each school.
“Each school has had a wellness plan since 2006, and every year acceptance of these goals becomes easier and more active,” she said, in the release. “Wellness committees are appointed at each school and consist of administrators, teachers, Child Nutrition personnel, coaches, nurses, parents and students.
“These groups have worked together to promote a strong culture of overall wellness for the benefit of our students.”
The wellness plan and assessment of each school can be found on the district’s website at www.scsboe.org under the Child Nutrition link.