Sylacauga City Schools receives clean audit for 2019; Segars gives end-of-year report

SYLACAUGA -- Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars announced Sylacauga City Schools received a clean audit report for 2019 during a virtual board meeting Thursday.
Segars said it wasn’t a surprise the audit came back clean.
“We expect a clean audit because of the work we do throughout the year, but it’s always nice to get that assurance from your auditors that your processes are in order and you’re doing things the right way,” he said.
“It’s part of public confidence that I’m taking the taxpayers’ money and I’m doing the right things with it. Our staff does a great job with that, and we certainly appreciate the thoroughness of that audit every year.”
The audit was conducted by Potter, Bryant and Moore.
The announcement came prior to Segars’ end-of-school-year report. In his report, Segars touched on several areas, including graduation and the return of athletics during the summer.
“Tonight, I would like to congratulate our graduates at all grade levels and especially those graduating from Sylacauga High School,” Segars said. “It is my pleasure to say we will honor these students, their families and this entire community on Saturday morning, May 30th, with an outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony.
“As we usher in a new chapter in our district, we will see changes in the way we teach and learn. In June, our coaches and faculty sponsors will begin training our students for a much-anticipated fall athletic season. While we are not sure when our students will begin fall competitions, football, cheerleading, marching band, volleyball and basketball will all start conditioning and non-contact drills.”
Segars said the schools will continue to operate under the guidance given by state officials and operate under strict social distancing and sanitation requirements.
He added the 2020-21 academic year will be delayed by a couple weeks.
“While we have not yet determined our new start date, we will soon have a modified calendar and ask for your approval at our next regular board meeting,” Segars said.
In other business, the board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted:
Approved the revised job description for custodial supervisor;
Approved financial statements, bank reconciliations, accounts payable and payroll as of April 30;
Saw Segars present the board with a draft of the Student Code of Conduct 2020-21 for review;
Approved an amendment to the 2019-20 salary schedule;
Saw Segars present information for meal prices for the 2020-21 school year for review. He added the meal prices have stayed the same for four years and credited the Child Nutrition Program employees for their hard work in making that possible;
Approved four new tuition students for the 2020-21 school year;
Saw Segars present new job descriptions for dance team sponsor and head eSports coach for review only. He said he would work with the board to determine whether eSports is something that would interest the school system;
Approved an out-of-state field trip for the Sylacauga High School cheerleaders to Panama City Beach, Florida, from July 16-20 for cheer camp;
Approved a host of personnel actions. The list of personnel actions will be presented in an upcoming edition of The Daily Home;
Voted 4-0 to appoint Amy Price to the position of board president for the 2020-21 school year. Price abstained from the vote;
Voted 4-0 to appoint Janean Crawford to the position of board vice president for the 2020-2021 school year. Crawford abstained from the vote; and
Announced the next board meeting will be June 23 at 6 p.m., with a quarterly work session preceding the meeting. The location is to be determined.