Sylacauga City Schools planning May 30 graduation ceremony for seniors

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga’s Class of 2020 had a portion of its school year stolen away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the graduating seniors will get an in-person ceremony to close their high school experience.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said the primary date for the event will be May 30 at 9 a.m. at Legion Stadium, and social distancing requirements will mirror Gov. Kay Ivey’s most recent order.
“The guidance right now is that we can fill up to half-capacity in the stadium, and that will allow for plenty of folks and plenty of guests for each participant,” Segars said. “We will have to maintain a 6-foot distance between families. Your family can come and all sit together, but your family would have to be 6 feet apart from the next family.”
He added having the ceremony was important, not just for the graduates and their families, but also for the community as a whole.
“We’re proud to be able to do it and we’re honored to do it,” Segars said. “Doing it in person is so much better than doing it virtually. We’re happy to do it and we’re certainly happy for the opportunity the governor has afforded us in doing this.”
Segars said Ivey’s recent relaxations of the safer-at-home order made it possible to hold the ceremony without delay.
“Early on, we thought we may have to push the graduation ceremony too deep in the summer,” he said. “We felt the deeper you go into summer, the less effective it is and it kind of loses its importance.
“We wanted to do it right after the end of school and allow these seniors to move on because many of them are going to school, they’re going to training or they’re going to work. We wanted to allow them to get the graduation in in-person with their classmates and their families, and then move on to the next stage of their lives.”
According to Segars, Sylacauga is anticipated to have 144 graduates this year.
“We’re looking at some options to use both the home and visitor side so we really don’t have to limit the number of people who can potentially come in, but they have to abide by that 6-foot distance,” he said. “We want to give them plenty of room.”
He added the graduation ceremony will be streamed online, but the specifics on how that will be done exactly have yet to be determined.