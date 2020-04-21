Sylacauga City Schools launches 5 hot spots for students, community, with more planned (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools recently launched an initiative to ensure students and the community have internet access during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Students and community members may now access the internet at five locations -- the museum parking lot at Sylacauga High School, the front parking lot of Indian Valley Elementary, the back parking lot of Pinecrest Elementary, the eighth-grade parking lot of Nichols-Lawson Middle and the gravel parking lot at Walton Cruise Field.
The wireless service is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said the project is off to a good start.
“It’s a good plan,” he said. “We’re still refining it to make sure we have the right angles and the right timing on it, but it’s going to greatly help this community when we get this thing set up exactly right. It’s turned on now, so we’re ready to go.”
Segars said the implementation of the project had been in the works for several weeks but required some additional steps to be ready.
“No. 1, we had to run the wires,” he said. “The wires were not in place. Then, we had to get the directional aspect of it correct because it works on a 120-degree fan. We’re trying to light up complete parking lots rather than an omnidirectional system, which is less effective.”
With the service being in its early stages, Segars said data on usage wouldn’t be immediately available.
“We hope that in the next week we’ll have some good numbers on that so we can see how effective we really are,” he said. “At the same time, we’re trying to light up five more parking lots the same way, so eventually, we’ll double our footprint in lighting up this town with the internet.”
The future sites for these additional hot spots have yet to be determined, Segars said.
“What we’re doing now is we’ve contacted some pastors of various churches to try to reach out a little bit farther because we’re running out of parking lots to light up,” he said. “If we could light up church parking lots right now, temporarily, because they don’t have people congregating at their church and they have their own servers not being used now. Their bandwidth is there.
“I think we’re up to two or maybe three today who have agreed to let us hook into their systems and use their internet. It’s a shared responsibility once we start going to churches, but the pastors have been very agreeable to it.”
Segars said there are measures in place to prevent individuals from using the wireless service for nefarious purposes.
“There were very few risks since the five we have established at four schools and the baseball field all work off of our server,” he said. “We have protections built into our server where people just can’t get onto any site that they want to. So there’s a filter there, and we can see what people are doing on the internet. There’s some protections built into place on our servers.”
He added the operating hours were determined by coordinating with Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, and patrols would be driving through the lots while the services are being provided.
While area students may be the primary beneficiaries of the service, Segars encouraged members of the community in need of internet access to use the service as well.
“They can use it, and we want them to,” Segars said. “Our main objective is to enable students to do their classwork, but there are so many needs in our community right now, we felt that this was a low-cost way for us to give back to the community.
“Certainly, that’s something that many communities have been trying to do for many years, and us being able to do five parking lots right now with the ability to do five more parking lots will certainly give our community much more access to the internet than they’ve had. We all know that if you don’t have the internet, you’re behind. Anybody can use it, and we welcome it.”