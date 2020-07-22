Sylacauga City Schools issues plan for start of 2020 academic year

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools has released its plan for reopening schools.
The system has released a document detailing the three academic options the system will be offering for the coming school year.
The three options are a traditional school experience, a blended experience and a virtual one. The three options are largely what they sound like with the traditional option being a normal school experience with extra precautions in place.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said these precautions include students and teachers will be required to wear masks under the current state health order.
“We are going to abide strictly by the public health order,” Segars said, but added that he means the order as it stands at the time.
He said the current mask order expires on July 31 and the system is prepared to change plans depending on what action the Governor takes. Segars said his team is prepared if the Governor lets the mask order expire, amends it or simply extends it, but for now if you are within six feet of someone a mask is required. Segars also admits this may be hard to do with younger children, but the system will do the best they can.
Other precautions included social distancing in classrooms and temperature checks and screenings whenever a student arrives on campus.
The blended option would have students following a normal class schedule from their home and interacting with their class virtually. Depending on the class, this could even include a teacher giving a lecture to both students in the classroom and outside of it. With this model students would still have to attend classes in person for tests as required by their teacher and for standardized testing.
The virtual option would have students take more free form control of their education. Students in this group will have assignments graded and receive feedback from school administrators. Due to this option not being overseen by teachers it may limit availability for advanced and elective courses, however.
Segars said all options will have access to extracurriculars like band or sports if the students wish to participate in them, but students will have to attend the relevant classes on campus as well as after school practices.
He said when students choose to participate in these activities, they will be required to go through the same screening process as any other student when they arrive on campus.
The school system is requiring a semester commitment from parents for what option they choose, but moving between them will be possible in case a student gets sick or some other situation comes up.
Segars said busing is one issue the school system is looking at. He said that currently with summer school in full swing there has been room to distance students on busses. This includes limiting one student to a seat, skipping seats and wearing masks .
Segars admits that this may not be possible come the fall, but busses are and will be sanitized after every route. He did say he expected busses to be less crowded.
“Right now we are looking at our busses being less full,” Segars said.
Yet, despite all the plans in place Segars admits that it's possible none of the systems plans will remain intact.
“The whole key to this is to remain flexible,” Segars said.
He admits that either way the schools will likely have members of the community that would prefer a fully distanced learning model and some that want in person instruction.
Segars said that schools in the Atlanta Metro Area and some in Alabama are already announcing that school will be fully digital next year, and it's still fully possible that it could be mandated at some level at any moment.
He said the important thing for him and his team is to keep communication open to parents and the public and to remain on their toes.