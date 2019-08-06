Sylacauga City Schools introduces its new employees

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools’ 27 newest employees were introduced to the assembly of teachers and staff members at the system’s annual institute general session Monday, Aug. 5, a press release notes.
Indian Valley Elementary welcomes Treesha Roston and Teresa Fisher as Pre-K instructional assistants; Melissa Fillingame and Julie Hibbs, first-grade teachers; Ashley Frew, Wrenn Griffith and Bonnie Sears as second-grade teachers; and Jonie Mathis, instructional coach.
New teachers at Pinecrest Elementary include Jessica Mathis and Emily Sullivan, third-grade; Katherine Thompson, fourth-grade; Tori Lee-Averitte, fifth-grade; Leigha Hasha, special education; and Becky Murphy, special education instructional assistant.
New staff at Nichols-Lawson Middle includes Mary Kane Walter, sixth-grade history; Kelli Godwin, health science; Susanne Ray, eighth-grade English; Toddrick Carpenter, custodian; and Misti Harshberger, cheerleader coach.
Sylacauga High School new teachers are Angel Butler, math; Dustin Day, Spanish; Cassidy Elliff and Anthony Jacks, history; Kent Fullington, science and basketball head coach; and Tekerra Hale, bookkeeper.
New bus drivers Margaret Elliott and Stacy Sanders have joined the Transportation Department.
“We are excited about the experience and enthusiasm our new employees bring,” said Jennifer Rosato, executive director of teaching and learning for Sylacauga City Schools. “These highly-qualified individuals will join our current staff to have a positive impact on our students.”
Sylacauga City Schools students begin classes Wednesday, Aug. 7,