Sylacauga City Schools host Higher Education executive director

SYLACAUGA — Officials from Sylacauga City Schools welcomed Dr. Jim Purcell, executive director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
During his visit, Purcell addressed a group of community leaders and educators on the infrastructure of Alabama’s education system, according to a Sylacauga City Schools press release.
“Possibly your community’s greatest generation is at the schoolhouse door waiting for the opportunity to propel it into the global economy,” Purcell said.
Purcell emphasized “education’s impact on local economies, resulting in the sustainability of those communities,” the release adds. “Statistical data indicate that, in 1960, the poverty rate in Alabama was 40 percent. According to 2010 data, that gap had closed to a 15 percent poverty level.”
According to Pursell, factors that sustain local economies include educated and skilled workers, alignment of skills to jobs, good schools and good hospitals.
An investment in people is what makes the difference, Purcell said.
Sylacauga school board Vice President Amy Price serves with Purcell on the Alabama Commission on Higher Education.
