Sylacauga City Schools honors 13 new retirees

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Schools Board of Education recently recognized 13 district retirees, according to a press release.
At Indian Valley Elementary, Lydia Davis (23 years), Yola Kelly (25 years) and Elizabeth “Buffy” Roberson (25 years) all ended distinguished careers.
Frances Blackmon has retired from Pinecrest Elementary after 32 years of service in the cafeteria.
Jayne Barnett (25 years) is retiring from Nichols-Lawson Middle as a physical education teacher.
Sylacauga High has four retirements with Matthew Griffith (28 years), Kristen Elliff (27 years), Kenneth “Mike” Harris (25 years), Judy Ward (25 years) and Robby Richardson (24 years).
Louise Johnson (31 years), Patricia Kelley, (27 years) and Johnny Gray (25 years) are retiring from the Central Office.
In honoring these retirees, Sylacauga superintendent Dr. Jon Segars stated, “These educators and support staff have served our profession with distinction and style throughout their lengthy careers. As they move into retirement, we will always remember the tremendous impact they have each had on this community and our students.”