Sylacauga City Schools Foundation will hold dedication for Fielding chair Monday

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation will dedicate it’s 59th Foundation chair to Jerry Fielding and family Monday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m., in the foyer of Sylacauga High School.
“Jerry Fielding has been a valued member of the Foundation board of directors since 2002,” according to a release announcing the dedication.
Fielding has a long history of public service in Talladega County, beginning as a district court judge and then being elected circuit judge, a position he held for the next 26 years.
After retiring from the bench, he served as a member of the Talladega County Board of Education before being elected to the state Senate.
He served in the Senate until 2014 and was then appointed to the Alabama Ethics Commission. He was confirmed as a member of that body in 2015 and served until last year.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was established in 1988. To date, it has raised more than $2 million in contributions and has awarded grants worth more than $1.2 million that have impacted some 355,000 students.