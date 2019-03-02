SYLACAUGA -- As a committed partner with the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, Vaden Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating $25 per car sold (new and used) to the Foundation since Aug. 1, 2018, according to a press release.
Vaden’s contributions thus far have totaled $7,550. Those funds have been directed solely to the advancement of the math initiative impacting all students in Sylacauga City Schools.
Under the direction and leadership of Debbie Barnett, system test coordinator and administrative assistant for instruction, all math teachers have been gaining assistance through the Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) and the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB).
According to school officials, the contributions from Vaden are directly impacting learning in the classroom by providing these teachers with much needed teaching tools.
The check given by Vaden for January 2019 sales in the amount of $1,750 was presented in Janon Green’s classroom at Sylacauga High.
Green was recently selected the SREB Math Teacher of the Year for the Southern Region, which includes 16 states. She will represent the Southern Region this summer in Baltimore at the SREB College and Career Readiness Standards Networking Summer Conference.
According to the press release, without the monthly contributions from Vaden, much of the successes and accomplishments of the students in math would not have been realized. The impact this partnership has made in math instruction continues to flourish.
“The generous donations made by Vaden Toyota and Kurt and Christine Bowman have made a tremendous difference in math instruction for the teachers and students in our school system,” Barnett said. “SCS math teachers are very grateful for the additional resources, manipulatives and supplies they have been able to acquire for their classrooms as a result of these donations.”