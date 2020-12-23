Sylacauga City Schools Foundation presents 59th chair to Fielding, family (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation awarded its 59th chair Monday afternoon to former state Sen. Jerry Fielding and family in the lobby of Sylacauga High School.
Fielding’s wife, Libby, taught in the school system for 25 years, and his children, Amanda Moore and Adam Fielding, both graduated from Sylacauga High School.
The mission of the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation is to enrich the quality of education for students by providing financial support to classroom teachers and programs. The Foundation Chair recognizes patrons who, exemplifying the highest level of involvement and support, have donated a minimum contribution of $25,000.