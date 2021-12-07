Sylacauga City Schools Foundation hosts annual Breakfast with Santa

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation held its seventh annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday in the high school cafeteria, and according to a news release, the event drew more than 450 students and parents.
More than 20 adult volunteers attended, and the event also drew Miss Sylacauga (Lacey Wood), Miss Sylacauga Outstanding Teen (Isabella Kirkland), and the Sylacauga High School jazz band to entertain with Christmas music.
“This event has become a true Christmas blessing not only to our school children and their families but also to the many volunteers that help make the magic happen," said Carol Sprayberry, executive director of the Foundation. "It is our way of showing love and joy during this time of year in hopes that lives will be touched and happy memories made.”
Chick-Fil-A provided the breakfast, and had Santa Cow present to greet the children. And, of course, Santa Claus himself showed up.
Students from the SkillsUSA student organization at Sylacauga High School were the official photographers, under the leadership of Mr. Jimmy Reynolds Jr. Through grants written to the Foundation, Reynolds has acquired cameras, lenses, and the printer used at the breakfast.
Also, Toyota of Sylacauga presented a check for $1,050 to the Foundation. For each new car sold, the dealership contribute $30 to the Foundation. The amount presented Saturday reflected November. These contributions support needed equipment, supplies, teaching manipulatives, etc., for pre-K through 12th grade.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton, and organization was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation. The Foundation’s role is to support Sylacauga City Schools in the system’s quest for excellence and is dedicated to enhancing the educational needs of students. There are several ways for the community of Sylacauga to make contributions — memorials and honorariums, purchasing a paver/marble through the Aggie Walk Brick Campaign, and supporting a pending or new Chair. Since the Foundation was founded, there have been 61 total Chairs donated, more than $1.3 million given to teachers through grants affecting more than 367,000 students.
Anyone interested and mail contributions to the attention of Carol Sprayberry, Executive Director, 43 North Broadway, Sylacauga, AL 35150. The organization's website is at www.scsfoundation.net. On Facebook, check for Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.