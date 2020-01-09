Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honors Class of 1962 with chair presentation

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation on Thursday presented its 57th chair, honoring the Sylacauga High School Class of 1962.
Class members, Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl, Sylacauga Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars and other members of the community were in attendance.
Foundation chairs are awarded in honor or memory of individuals or businesses that have donated $25,000, Foundation officials note.
A plaque honoring the Class of 1962 was also unveiled Thursday. It is displayed on the wall of the school’s foyer with other chair honorees.
“Each plaque represents an individual family, business or class who have given to the Foundation to enrich the quality of education in Sylacauga,” Foundation President Jane Vaughn said. “On behalf of the Foundation, we want to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Class of 1962 for their generosity and love for our school system.”
Several members of the class spoke during Thursday’s ceremony, including Gerald Phillips, who served as class president.
“Tonight, we also want to honor our teachers and the lessons they taught us,” Phillips said. “We didn’t realize how lucky we were to have their guidance. They helped form who we are today. It’s been a blessing to be able to get together again and reminisce.”
Phillips added he is glad the donation will benefit current Sylacauga City Schools teachers and students.
“The world is always changing, and you can never have enough knowledge or education,” he said.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was established in 1988 by then-Superintendent Dr. Joe Morton and is dedicated to the support of Sylacauga schools in their quest for excellence.
Each year, the Foundation awards thousands of dollars in classroom grants to support learning and purchase new technology learning tools such as iPads and Google Chromebooks.
Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $1.2 million in donations and awarded more than 1,000 grants, affecting a total of 355,680 students.
To learn more, visit www.scsfoundation.net
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.