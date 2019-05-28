SYLACAUGA – The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation ended the 2018-19 academic year by awarding 28 grants to 55 classroom teachers totaling $30,930.
“This is the mission and goal of the Foundation, and all our efforts, events, fundraisers and chair solicitations work toward this goal,” said Jane Vaughn, Foundation president.
The Foundation invests contributions and awards the grants from interest earned each year.
All teachers are given the opportunity to submit grant applications every February. This year’s grants will affect 7,278 cumulative students in the school system.
Since 1988, when the Foundation was founded, there have been 1,146 grants funded totaling more than $1.2 million and affecting more than 355,600 students.
According to Vaughn, classroom teachers have limited finances to implement innovative, creative, impactful learning, and the Foundation continues to work diligently to provide extra and necessary funds.
“This year was another great example of how the Foundation and our local school system work directly to support our classroom teachers and all their students,” said Steve Sprayberry, charter member of the Foundation. “Without the help of the Foundation, our school system would not have been able to do all it has for our teachers and students over the last 30 years.”
The Foundation is celebrating 30 years of serving Sylacauga City Schools students and teachers with its “30 for 30 Campaign,” where donors can pledge $30 for 30 months.
There are several other ways for the community to make contributions – memorials and honorariums, purchasing a paver through the Aggie Walk Brick Campaign and supporting a pending or new chair.
If you are interested in donating to the SCSF, mail contributions to the attention of Carol Sprayberry, executive director, 43 North Broadway Ave., Sylacauga, AL 35150. Check the Foundation’s website at www.scsfoundation.net or visit Facebook at Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.