SYLACAUGA — As a committed partner with the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, Vaden Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating $25/car sold (new and used) to the Foundation since Aug. 1, 2018. Their contributions thus far total $8,725. These contributions have been directed solely to the advancement of the Math Initiative impacting all students in Sylacauga City Schools. Vaden recently presented a check in the amount of $1,175 in Jana Baker’s fourth-grade classroom. Her students were learning elapsed time with new clocks made available by Vaden Toyota’s commitment to excellence and learning.
“We are so thankful here at Pinecrest to have a community that cares about the little things our students need,” Baker said. “It is such a blessing to have someone ask, ‘What do you need in your classroom? We have someone who wants to help you out.’ Something as simple as new clocks to make learning elapsed time more engaging for our students makes such a difference! Mrs. Baker’s class wants to say, ‘Thank you!’ to Vaden Toyota for our new clocks and markers; you have made math class even better!”
Principal Julie Green said, “Vaden Toyota is making an impact on math instruction at Pinecrest and throughout our district. The faculty at Pinecrest is very appreciative of the resources Vaden Toyota provides that make math exciting for our students.”
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation. The foundation’s role is to support Sylacauga City Schools in the system’s quest for excellence and is dedicated to enhancing the educational needs of students.
There are several ways for the community of Sylacauga to make contributions — memorials and honorariums, purchasing a paver/marble through the Aggie Walk Brick Campaign, and supporting a pending or new Chair. Since the Foundation was founded, there have been 55 total Chairs donated, over $1.2 million given to teachers through grants affecting more than 348,000 students.
If you are interested in making a difference in the success of the students of Sylacauga City
Schools, mail contributions to the attention of Carol Sprayberry, executive director, 43 North
Broadway, Sylacauga, AL 35150.
Also, check out the website: www.scsfoundation.net or visit us on Facebook: Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.