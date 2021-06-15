Sylacauga City Council welcomes new officers, other department staff members

SYLACAUGA – During the Tuesday night Sylacauga City Council meeting, police chief Kelly Johnson introduced four new department staff. Josh Morris, Madison Whitehead, Alexandra Lambert, and Kirby Days were announced before the council and others. An additional officer Tanner Cleveland will be announced at an upcoming meeting.
In other business, the council voted to appoint Carol Bates, Dalbert Marsh, and Jason Green to the Industrial Development Board on a six-year term. The council also appointed Sharon Hardy to a four-year term on the Commercial Development Authority.
Public hearings for properties identified as public nuisances and being considered for possible demolition have been scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Another public hearing on the proposed annexations and zoning of properties located on Oldfield Circle, Autumn Acres Lane, and Tuscaloosa Avenue has been postponed.
The council also took action to approve bids for stump grinding and removal, approved training and travel expenses for employees, accepted a bid for COVID-19 related cleaning services and approved accounts payable balance and payroll payments for the month of May.