SYLACAUGA -- During a special called meeting Tuesday, members of the Sylacauga City Council approved submitting a grantapplication for Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II (ATRIP) funding for improvements to James Payton Boulevard.
Michael Rice, engineer for EEFS Company (Engineering Environmental Forestry Services), who is overseeing the effort, said if awarded, funding would be used for multiple traffic and pedestrian improvements, most significantly the addition of a center turn lane on James Payton Boulevard. The project would cover the entire road, from Highway 280 to Old Birmingham Highway (County Road 511).
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s website, the purpose of the ATRIP II program is to rehabilitate and improve transportation infrastructure by funding projects of local interest, proposed by one or more local governments, related to the state-maintained highway system.
Rice said the city is applying for$1.25 million in funding and would have the option of matching a portion of the funds or requesting ALDOT fund 100 percent of the project.
According to Rice, the needed improvements for James Payton Boulevard have been divided into phases, with the widening of roadway being the city’s top priority for the project.
Rice said if enough funds are available, the city has plans to add sidewalks and lighting.
The city should find out by early next year if grant funds have been awarded, Rice noted.
Also during Tuesday’s called meeting, the council adopted the city’s FY2020 Transportation Plan, which pledges the year one revenue from the new gas tax toward the city’s portion of the cost of some upcoming Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) projects. The tax revenue is projected to be approximately $59,965.00, city officials note.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.