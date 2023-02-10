 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council commits to addressing police shortage

The Sylacauga City Council and Police Chief Kelley Johnson discussed the ongoing shortage of officers during a work session before Tuesday’s regular monthly council meeting.

No action was taken Tuesday, but council members did commit to Johnson and his officers that they would find a way to address the problem, if even if it was not immediately clear what the solution might be. 