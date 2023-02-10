Sylacauga City Council commits to addressing police shortage

The Sylacauga City Council and Police Chief Kelley Johnson discussed the ongoing shortage of officers during a work session before Tuesday’s regular monthly council meeting.
No action was taken Tuesday, but council members did commit to Johnson and his officers that they would find a way to address the problem, if even if it was not immediately clear what the solution might be.
“We’re making a solid commitment, we’re not just kicking the can down the road,” Mayor Jim Heigl said.
Councilman Lee Perryman added that he had some ideas that he would discuss with the other council members before they meet in again in two weeks.
“We can fix this by the next meeting,” he said.
Johnson said he was aware that departments around the country were having a hard time finding and keeping qualified applicants.
“What happened in Memphis isn’t helping,” he added. “It’s really put a negative spotlight on law enforcement, just like Ferguson did.”
Johnson said he had lost two more officers this week, meaning there were now nine vacant positions for patrol officers. In the meantime, he has one officer attending police academy and one more qualified applicant. There are at least half a dozen senior officers, including Johnson himself, who could retire now with full benefits.
In response to a questions from Councilwoman Tiffany Nix, Johnson said, “I stay on because I enjoy the job But when the stress starts hitting me, to the point where I don’t enjoy it anymore, that’s when I’m not coming back.”
The shortage of officers means that many of the officers that remain are working significant amounts of overtime to keep up. By law, officers are not allowed to work more than 18 hours out of 24, but many routinely work the full 18. Having officers on the job who are exhausted or sleep deprived is dangerous both to the officers themselves and the community they are protecting. Perryman pointed out that paying that much overtime was also more expensive than increasing the salary for patrol officers.
The council modified the pay scale for non-certified, entry level patrol officers in April, but the changes have not really had the desired effect. Johnson suggested further changes, with offsets in cost in eliminating the position of corporal and doing away with certain categories of incentive. These do not come close to offsetting the entire cost, however.
Still, the council agreed that the problems would be addressed once the funding issues could be sorted out.
Also Tuesday, the council:
— Also discussed, but did not act on, deeding the Verlie B. Collins Community Center back to the Sylacauga Housing Authority, which would renovate the building and use it for various community and after school programs.
— Discussed moving on to the next phase of drainage study and improvement.
— Heard Heigl proclaim February Career Technical Education Month.
— Heard Heigl read a proclamation honoring Civitan International’s Clergy Week.
— Set a public hearing for Feb. 23 to discuss a development agreement with the Wharf Restaurant.
— Approved a contract with Simcut to ad an option to water flower baskets for five months at a cost of $105 per basket.
— Authorized a contract for $49,453 with Southern Electrical Contractors for generators at the city street shop and animal shelter.
— Extended the completion date for concrete street repairs through the last week of April.
— Waived fees for in house work done by the Housing Authority.
— Approved travel and training expenses for personnel in the fire department.
— Went into executive session to discuss potential litigation for about 10 minutes. No action was taken when they returned to public session.
— Announced that A&M Clothing was closing their doors, but would be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a sort of customer appreciation.
— Announced that people ostensibly selling advertising on “spirit T-shirts” were in no way affiliated with the Sylacauga City School System.