SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga City Council authorized the purchase of 13.6 acres and five lots of real estate near the Mill Village from the Isabel Anderson Comer Museum for $25,000.
The vote came during the council’s meeting Tuesday. Each of the five lots is 95 feet by 150 feet.
The property is around and on Mount Vernon Road, Division Street, East Street and Tennessee Avenue, Councilman Donnie Blackmon noted during a work session prior to the council meeting.
“The appraised value is a little over $107,000,” Blackmon said. “The museum said we can have the property for $25,000, providing the city pay for the legal fees.”
Blackmon explained the property originally belonged it Avondale Mills.
“Someone acquired it from them, and they donated it to the museum,” he said. “I think it’s worth the council’s consideration. It’s a very good deal. We may not have something in mind to do tomorrow, but it will be there when we need it.”
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix was absent Tuesday.
In other business, the council:
Accepted the recommendation from Michael Rice, an engineer for Engineering Environmental Forestry Services, to accept the Sylacauga Street Paving Project Phase I as complete, and to authorize final payment to Dunn Construction Company Inc. in the amount of $76,555.76. The nearly $4 million project is the largest the city has undertaken. Mayor Jim Heigl previously noted Phase I included the paving of 20 streets;
Authorized an agreement between the Sylacauga Board of Education and the city to equally share the annual $2,400 salary of one crossing guard at Sylacauga High School;
Approved to extend the waiver of the annexation application fee through Dec. 31;
Refunded an overpayment of a business license fee in the amount of $1,650 from Five Star Food Service;
Approved tuition expenses for City Council member Dallas Davenport and fire Lt. Nate Osgood to attend the 2019-20 Leadership Sylacauga classes from now until May 2020. Tuition fees are $550 per employee, and a $10 application fee;
Approved travel and expenses for Sylacauga police officer Zachary Pearson to attend the Patrol Officers Response to Street Drugs training course offered by the Regional Counterdrug Training Academy in Oxford from Aug. 5-8. Total estimated expenses for Pearson are $100;
Approved travel and expenses for Municipal Court Judge Barry Vaughn to attend the 2019 Fall Municipal Law Conference on Sept. 25-28 in Gulf Shores. Total estimated expenses for Vaughn are $1,575, to be paid from the Judicial Admin Fund;
Approved travel and expenses for Municipal Court Prosecutor Joe Carlton to attend the 2019 Fall Municipal Law Conference on Sept. 25-28 in Gulf Shores. Total estimated expenses for Carlton are $1,577.15;
Approved travel and expenses for Municipal Court Clerk Amber Johns to attend the Alabama Municipal Court Clerks and Magistrates Association Annual Conference in Orange Beach on Sept. 18-22. Total estimated expenses for Johns are $1,541.56; and
Approved accounts payable in the amount of $331,959.31;
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.