Sylacauga City Council approves purchase of street sweeper following pleas from residents about flooding

Sylacauga Mayor and Council

Sylacauga’s city leadership includes, from left, council members Nate Brewer and Ashton Fowler, Mayor Jim Heigl, Council President Lee Perryman and council members Tiffany Nix and Laura Heath.

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga residents will be happy to know the Sylacauga City Council approved the purchase of a Schwarze A9 Monsoon SE Sweeper to reduce flooding within the streets at their regular scheduled board meeting on Tuesday.

The 6 p.m. meeting included updates from Street Superintendent Reed Calfee on the progress that’s been made so far on the issue that has caused Sylacauga residents to urge the council for street improvements. 