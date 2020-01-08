Sylacauga City Council accepts $250K grant for demolition project

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga’s future demolition project is a step closer to becoming a reality.
The City Council on Tuesday voted to formally accept a $250,000 grant that Mayor Jim Heigl said will be used for the project. The grant is a Community Enhancement Fund Demolition and Clearance Grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
During its Dec. 7 meeting, the City Council approved contributing the required 20 percent in matching funds for the grant.
“We believe that 30 to 33 structures will be able to be demolished, ” Heigl said. “No official time line has been set yet, but the city is working with Jason Hardin with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to make sure we contact all of the property owners and follow the guidelines set by the state as we move forward with the project. We want to make sure we are following the necessary steps,”
On Nov. 20, Syalacauga was one of 58 communities in the state to receive a Community Development Block Grant from ADECA. The communities receiving those grants will be able to tackle projects such as providing water, improving roads and sewage systems, constructing public community buildings and removing blight.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix was absent Tuesday.
In other business, the council:
Heard from police Chief Kelley Johnson during Tuesday’s work session regarding the need for 16 new body cameras for his department. Johnson said the department has 34 body cameras, and several have reached their “end of life.” Johnson suggested purchasing Panasonic cameras, which would allow the department to store footage from its body and dash cameras on the same server. No action was taken by the council Tuesday. Additional details regarding the potential purchase are expected to be discussed during the next council meeting and work session;
Saw Heigl issue a proclamation deeming January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month;
Approved setting Feb. 20 as the public hearing date for the annexation and zoning of properties at 134 Houston Road and 520 Fulton Gap Road.;
Amended an agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission changing the city’s contract from a single year term to a three-year term, as recommended by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT);
Approved revising the job description for fire chief by removing the five-year lieutenant service requirement from the credentials section. City officials said the amended wording will allow for a more competitive pool of applicants from within the department. Fire Chief Adam Gardner is set to retire at the end of the month;
Approved travel and expenses for city clerk administrative assistant Kim Morris to attend the Spring 2020 Municipal Clerk’s Training Institute in Birmingham on Feb. 18-20. Total estimated expenses for Morris are $453;
Approved travel and expenses for police Lt. Willis Whatley and police Lt. Renea Cummings to attend the The Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program (CLEEP) training courses “The ABC’s of the XYZ’s” on Jan. 16 and “Real Deal Leadership/Performance Reviews/Media Relations” on Jan. 17 in Dothan. Total estimated expenses are $563.15 Whatley and $463.15 for Cummings. The officers will carpool, and the extra $100 for Whatley is to cover the cost of travel;
Approved travel and expenses for Johnson, police Capt. Rondell Muse, Cummings, Whatley and police Lt. Mike Moore to attend the AACOP Winter Conference in Montgomery on Feb. 17-20. Total estimated expense is $200 per officer;
Approved accounts payable received for December in the amount of $220,863.18.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. A work session will be prior at 5.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.