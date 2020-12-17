Sylacauga City Clerk Patricia Carden announces retirement

SYLACAUGA -- During its Dec. 1 work session, the Sylacauga council received the announcement of retirement for City Clerk Patricia Carden.
Carden began her career with the City Clerk/Treasury Office in 1977 and was hired to the city clerk position in 2001, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the municipality.
Her last day in office will be Feb.1.
Carden was hired in 1977 by then City Clerk John Newberry as an office assistant. Carden described her beginnings as a “gopher,” someone who would go and do whatever needed doing -- a trait she continues.
“If it needs doing and I’m close, I do it. If I can, I do whatever the city needs,” she said.
Carden has assisted many councils and mayors over the years and sees her role as clerk to serve the council members in making their jobs as easy as possible, assisting in preparing work sessions and council meetings, and doing extensive background research in budgeting and planning.
Carden mentioned the veterans memorial at Pinecrest Park and the renovations at Lake Howard as some of her favorite completed projects during her career.
“Sylacauga has changed a lot over the years, but it's still a very generous and welcoming town,” she said
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said Carden will be missed, that her diligence, handwork and efficiency has been invaluable to the city. Heigl mentioned the position will be posted for applications by the Civil Service Board, but replacing someone with such extensive experience and knowledge will be difficult.
Carden, when discussing her retirement, said it was time to move on and open the path for other qualified people to serve and further their career.
“I still have health and time. There’s things I want to do and places I want to see,” she said. “I have no complaints and no regrets”
She said there are many qualified, hard working people in the clerk's office who will be capable of filling her shoes. She advises future clerks to work hard to earn the trust of the council and mayor, and do everything to protect that trust.