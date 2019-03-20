SYLACAUGA – The Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday night approved finances of $1,794,089.93 for February.
The majority of the money spent during the month was for payroll. The payroll approved was $1,467,072.37
General Fund expenditures added up to $259,022.22, while Child Nutrition Program costs were $67,995.34
The City Board of Education has a budget of $18.3 million for FY2019.
Of the $18.3 million budget, $15.6 million is for salaries and benefits, making up 85 percent of the system’s operating costs.
In other business, the board:
Heard highlights of the system’s Fine Arts Program;
Heard the 2018 audit report by the accounting firm of Potter, Bryant and Moore;
Approved the 2019-20 school calendar;
Approved an out-of-state field trip for the band and choir at Sylacauga High to Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday, May 11, to reward students for their successful concerts and state assessments;
Granted leaves-of-absence for Anita Kelley, CNP assistant at Indian Valley Elementary, and Kaitlyn Holloway, math teacher at Sylacauga High; and
Accepted the resignations of Dominique Spencer, instructional assistant at Indian Valley, and William Holland, custodian at Nichols-Lawson Middle.
The next regular board meeting will be Tuesday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at the Central Office in downtown Sylacauga.