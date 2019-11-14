SYLACAUGA — The 41st annual Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in downtown Sylacauga.
The parade is sponsored each year by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce and has become one of the largest in the state, chamber officials note.
All units in the 2019 parade must complete an entry form and return it by Nov. 30 to the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
The parade begins at Sylacauga High School (at the corner of North Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street) and will end at the back parking lot of the high school. The parade will turn right at North Broadway onto West Ft. Williams and turn right again onto Norton.
Candy or other items may not be thrown or handed out to the crowd. In addition, the Police Department will be enforcing child safety seat laws for anyone riding in a car. Small children will not be allowed to ride on top of cars. Absolutely no one will be allowed to ride on the hood of a vehicle.
Walkers must be 6 years old or older.
All participating units must have Christmas decorations. There are no exceptions.
Do not use a Santa on your float. The official “Santa” will appear at the end of the parade.
Five awards will be presented — first place, Outstanding Theme Award; second place, President’s Award; third place, Grand Marshal’s Award; fourth place, Chairman’s Award; fifth place, Bleacher and Shirley Johnson “Spirit of Christmas Award.”
All awards will be presented the week following the parade at the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
For questions or more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 256-249-0308.