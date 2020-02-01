Sylacauga 71, Childersburg 60: Shannon Grant leads Aggies past rival Childersburg

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team closed out regular-season play with a 71-60 victory over Childersburg on senior night at Douglass-Martin Court on Friday.
The Aggies took a 24-22 lead early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer from center Shannon Grant, who finished with 23 points despite not starting.
“He’s just getting better and better,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “He’s playing his best basketball at the end of the year -- what all true, real great competitors do. I just don’t want him to go.
“I’ll miss him when he’s gone, but I’m always going to be there for him through thick and thin. The kid’s meant so much to me. What a legacy he’s laid, scoring over 1,000 points in his career. He’s done an incredible job and has been an outstanding leader.”
Childersburg began the contest with a 4-0 spurt with a basket each from senior forward Demetrius Huff and senior guard Jalen Cook. The Tigers’ quick start was nullified by an administrative technical foul that swung the momentum in the Aggies’ favor, where they went on a 12-1 run.
“We’ve gotten like three or four of those,” Fullington said. “We’ve got like one of the best bookkeepers in America that doesn’t miss anything, so if you try and put somebody in the book and there’s not anybody or you’ve got a wrong number, she gets them everytime. After that happened, I guess it did feel like a light bulb did go off.
“We did play better half-court defense in the second half. I thought that was the tale of the game we played in the county semis (a 71-56 win over Childersburg). We played better defense in the second half, went on a run, stretched it out to 10 and it was all she wrote.”
The Tigers closed the distance courtesy of Huff, who scored seven of his 25 points in the opening frame. Childersburg trailed 19-18 going into the second stanza.
“He’s (Huff) a beast out there,” Tigers head coach Johnny Johnson said. “He played a lot of minutes … He was good on the boards. He can play point. He can play down low. He can pass the ball. He had a good game for us and kept us in the game.”
Childersburg started the second quarter on a 4-2 spurt to go ahead 22-21 prior to Grant’s lead-flipping 3-ball.
The Aggies led 36-30 at halftime.
Three to know
- Aggies junior guard Crews Proctor scored seven of his 16 points in the third frame to help Sylacauga establish a 54-46 advantage entering the final period.
- Childersburg junior guard Jay Celestine finished with 11 points.
- The victory gave Fullington a 20-win season in his first year as a varsity head coach.
Who said
- Johnson on the loss: “I thought we played good at times. Every time we’d close that gap, we’d turn the ball over and give a layup … We’ve still got to learn to finish. We’ve got to finish for 32 minutes. Now, we’ve got to get ready for the area tournament and just keep working.”
- Fullington on his seniors: “I’m really proud of our seniors for the foundation that they’ve set. I can’t wait for the future that lies ahead, and this is a great lead-up to postseason play. We’ve got Tuesday against the winner of (Central Clay Co.) and Munford, and I’m really excited about it.”
- Fullington on having to contain Huff: “I’ve not quite seen a kid with that strong of a left hand before and can finish that well around the basketball on tough finishes. He’s (Huff) got 6-10 (Grant) walling him up, and he’s still finding a way to finish them. A tip of the cap to him. He’s a heckuva player.”
Up next
- Sylacauga (20-9) will host the Class 5A, Area 7 Tournament and face the winner of Central Clay County and Munford on Tuesday night at 7.
- Childersburg (19-10) will travel to Montevallo to face Oak Grove in the 4A, Area 8 Tournament at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.