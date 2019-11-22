CHILDERSBURG -- Sylacauga senior guard Genesis Kendrick finished his night with four points against Childersburg on Friday, but all of them came in overtime of a 61-59 victory.
With the Aggies trailing 57-55 with 1:02 left in the extra period, Kendrick made two of three free throws to tie the game, and after the teams traded baskets in the final minute, he wrangled an offensive rebound and sank the game-winning basket as time expired.
“We were able to kind of trap it up a little bit and make the game a little crazy,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “We kind of went to a run-and-jump right there … They were trying to hold onto the ball, and we got some key turnovers there. Genesis came in and took a 3. It was about an ‘and-1’ 3, and he gets fouled on it.
“He has the courage to make two out of three on that one, then he gets the clutch offensive rebound late and wins the game. I couldn’t be more proud of that kid because he’s had to fight through a lot every single day. He’s a really deserving young man to get that moment.”
Childersburg entered the fourth quarter down 45-38 and battled to a 8-8 stalemate through the bulk of the frame.
The Tigers went on an 8-1 run in the final minute to force overtime. Junior guard Jarius Celestine scored six of the Tigers’ points during the run, while senior forward Demetrius Huff sank the game-tying basket in the waning seconds of regulation.
“They came out and made some shots, but I thought we showed a lot of heart to come back in the fourth quarter and play well,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said. “The first half, we played really well defensively, but we didn’t cover well in the third quarter when they were making those shots. They were wide open. I’m proud of my guys because they kept playing.”
Sylacauga outscored Childersburg 23-8 in the third stanza, when the Aggies hit four of their nine 3-point shots on the night. Junior guard Cadarius Hall hit a pair of 3s en route to his team-leading 19 points.
Four to know
- The Tigers led 30-22 at halftime.
- Huff finished his night with 19 points, while Celestine wasn’t far behind with 18.
- Sylacauga center Shannon Grant ended his night tied for second in the Aggies’ scoring column with junior guard Cole Tankersly with nine points, but he went 1 of 5 from the free-throw line.
- Aggies junior forward Josiah Graham fouled out with 1:52 to play in regulation. Tigers junior guard Lamarr Duncan, who was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter, fouled out in overtime.
Who said
- Fullington on the third-quarter rally: “That was the sense of urgency I wanted us to (have) from the start. We had it at times in the first half, but then we had a bad end of the second quarter. We came out ready to go in the third quarter and we were pushing the ball, making the game crazy. Our press recovery was great, and when we push the ball and everyone’s confident with it, it’s a fun thing to watch.”
- Johnson on the loud crowd on both ends of the court: “It was packed out. It was so loud, I couldn’t hear. Both teams’ fans were loud. At the free-throw line, there were guys shooting, and it was so loud. I’ve been here a long time, but I think that’s the best (crowd) I’ve ever heard in here.”
Up next
- Sylacauga (2-1) will host B.B. Comer on the first day of the Marble City Classic on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
- Childersburg (2-2) will host Winterboro on Tuesday at 7 p.m.