Sylacauga 71, Childersburg 56: Late run lifts Aggies to win over Tigers in semifinal

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team used a late run to defeat rival Childersburg 71-56 in the semifinals of the Talladega County Tournament on Friday night.
With the win, the Aggies advanced to the championship game against archrival Talladega tonight at 7. Sylacauga defeated Talladega 72-67 last season to win the county crown.
“That’s what we preach -- we want to finish strong,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “That’s why we do our preseason program so tough, that’s why we do conditioning and that’s why we run our waves.
“We didn’t play as much waves tonight, but they were ready in the heat of the moment. It was tied at 56-56, and they made plays. I couldn’t be any prouder of our boys. When we called that time-out, we settled and we got one more stop, then we blew it open. It was great.”
Childersburg overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to tie the game at 56-all with 3:47 left.
Sylacauga, however, responded by scoring the last 15 points.
Christian Twymon, Lakeston Williams and Genesis Kendrick scored layups on consecutive trips down the court to give the Aggies a 62-56 lead with 2:30 to go.
Maleek Pope provided the dagger for Sylacauga as he nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Aggies a 65-56 advantage at the 2:03 mark.
Pope was huge for Sylacauga in the final period. The sophomore picked up the offensive load for the Aggies with leading scorer Crews Proctor on the bench with four fouls. Pope scored nine of his 11 points in the final eight minutes, including three 3s.
“I was missing shots in warm-up, but I was like, ‘I am going to keep shooting in the game because eventually, they will fall,’” Pope said.
Proctor scored six late points to seal the win.
Three to know
- The Aggies went on a 14-4 run to end the first half to take a 38-28 lead into intermission.
-Proctor led the way for Sylacauga with a game-high 22 points. He scored 14 in the second quarter. Pope scored 11 for the Aggies, while Shannon Grant chipped in nine.
- Demetrius Huff led the way for Childersburg with 17 points. Isaac Celestine scored 12, while Terry Thomas chipped in eight.
Who said:
Fullington on Maleek Pope’s performance in the fourth quarter. “He is a warrior. He is so soft-spoken, but when he gets out on the football field and on that basketball court, he turns into something that is just incredible.”
-Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson on the loss: “They made more plays from the four-minute mark. No.1 (Pope) hit two 3-pointers. They outplayed us after the four-minute mark. I am really proud of my guys. I thought we played really hard. We were down 10 at the half and we battled back to tie it up. We missed the front end of one-and-ones.”
Up next:
-Sylacauga (18-8) will take on No. 1 seeded Talladega in the championship game tonight at 7. Sylacauga defeated Talladega 64-59 in December. The Tigers avenged that loss Jan. 10 by a margin of 58-49.
-Childersburg will host Montevallo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.