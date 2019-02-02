CHILDERSBURG -- Sylacauga High School boys basketball used a huge first half to defeat rival Childersburg 71-62 on Friday night. The Aggies scored 46 points in the first half, which was two points shy of the total amount of points they scored their first matchup in November.
The No.10 ranked Aggies finished the regular season with a 21-7 record.
“We played well,” Sylacauga head coach Will Copeland said. “We came out and got off to a good start. We gave up the first two baskets and stayed poised and we made shots. Everybody that was in there contributed to the game and that is what is important.”
The Aggies jumped out to a 22-14 lead in the first quarter courtesy of turnovers by the Tigers. Childersburg turned the ball over eight times in the first which allowed Sylacauga to get in transition for easy layups.
Sylacauga also benefited by having Shannon Grant in the middle to dominate the paint on both ends of the court. Grant scored 11 points in the first half, including five points in the second, which included an unconventional three-point play.
Grant hit the front end of pair of free throws. When he missed the second attempt, he was able to get into the paint for an offensive rebound and put back up for a layup to increase the Aggies lead to 39-25.
The 6-foot-10 center also held a block party, blocking or altering several shots in the paint in the first half. Childersburg scored 16 points in the second, but only four points came inside the paint.
Grant blocked two more shots in the final two minutes in the half which helped Sylacauga take a 46-30 lead into intermission.
For Childersburg, it was a tale of two halves as the Tigers outplayed Sylacauga in the second half. Sylacauga led by as many as 21 points , but Childersburg fought their way back into the game.
RJ Wyckoff sparked a 14-5 run for the Tigers. Wyckoff scored eight points during the run and made an emphatic two-hand dunk, which electrified the Childersburg faithful and cut the lead to 55-44 with 40 seconds left in the third stanza.
Grant scored on a put back to increase the lead to 57-44, but Childersburg’s Desmond Pearson would nail a contested 3-pointer to cut the lead 57-47 going to the final eight minutes.
The Tigers would trim the lead down to 65-60 on a Kaleon Nix layup during a stretch where Childersburg outscored Sylacauga 13-8, but the Aggies would make enough plays late to hold on to earn the victory. Sylacauga went 6-of-8 from the free throw line in the final 1:40 of the game.
Three to know
- Sylacauga had three players to combine for 53 points. Grant led the way with 19 points for the Aggies. Ty Tramell added 18 points and Malik Powell chipped in 16 points for Sylacauga.
- Sylacauga was shorthanded on Friday. The Aggies had four players out with the flu and one out with an ankle injury.
- Nix led the way for Childersburg with 22 points. Pearson scored 18 points and Wyckoff finished with 11.
Who said it:
- Grant on his performance: “We were short some people. We had some people that had the flu,so we had to pull up a few JV (junior varsity) players. My teammates and I just wanted to step up. We lost to them the first game. We had come up here to their home floor and get a statement win. Everything I do is for the team. Whatever I can do to help the team is what I am going to do.”
- Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson on the loss: “You can’t give up 22 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second quarter and win. We played better in the second half. I am proud of my guys. We cut the lead to five and we were down by 21. They outplayed (us) in the first half. Like I told the guys -- it is over with and get ready for the postseason.”
Up next
- Sylacauga will take on the winner of Munford-Central Clay County on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Class 5A, Area 7 tournament.