CHILDERSBURG -- Sylacauga High School’s baseball team racked up five runs in the top of the first frame en route to a 13-0 victory over Childersburg in five innings at Garland Justice Field on Friday night.
Second baseman Jordan Ridgeway, third baseman Peyton Natali, shortstop Zach Dew, pinch runner Lane Strickland and designated hitter Andrew Schmidt all reached home to put the Aggies in front of the Tigers early.
“It was probably our most complete game of the year,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “Our bats are starting to wake up a little bit. We got great pitching from a sophomore (Luke Vincent) tonight, and when you work that fast and throw balls over the plate, the defense stays engaged. They played good defense behind him.”
Childersburg first baseman Kishon Reynolds put an end to Sylacauga’s scoring spree with an unassisted double play by catching a Ridgeway line drive between first and second, and hustling back to the bag to close out the inning.
Dew added another run for the Aggies in the top of the second on a double off the left field wall by catcher Nick Mauldin.
The Aggies notched three more runs in the third. Left fielder Jake Ogle reached home on a Ridgeway double. Center fielder Daylon Keith added the second run and Ridgeway secured the third on a Dew triple.
Sylacauga scored three more in the fourth courtesy of Brady Davis, Ogle and Keith.
The Aggies’ final run of the contest came in the fifth from Dew on a single by Grant Walker.
“It seems like with us, we take two steps forward and one step back this season,” Childersburg head coach Cory Williams said. “We played extremely well and played really good baseball this past week. Today, pitchers didn’t compete in the zone. We walked too many batters, we didn’t throw enough strikes, we missed a lot of spots and we gave up too many hits.
“We gave up too many free bases with walks and errors. ... We ended up having five total errors and we gave them … three hit by pitch and three walks. Those are all a recipe for disaster really … We’ve got to do a better job of that, and I’ve got to do a better job at coaching.”
The Aggies’ defense came up with a double play of its own in the bottom of the fifth.
Dew finished 4 for 4 with three runs, two steals and an RBI. Ridgeway went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs.
“Ridgeway’s been swinging it pretty well all year,” Bell said. “Dew is the one that I’m most excited about. He’s had a bit of bad luck where he’s hitting balls right at people, so he’s been off to kind of a slow start. He had a four-hit night. I can tell by the way he walks around now he’s got his confidence back, and he’s starting to see the ball a lot better.”
A scary moment took place in the opening frame when Dew’s first hit of the night, a line drive toward the mound, struck Childersburg pitcher Douglas Holmes. Childersburg’s staff attended to Holmes for a couple minutes before Holmes dusted himself off and finished pitching the bulk of the inning.
“That’s scary to see,” Bell said. “That’s the thing -- pitchers are the ones who are closest to the ball … Luckily, I think it hit him in the palm of the hand. I thought it hit him in the face when it came off the bat, but hey, the guy showed some toughness. He got back up and kept competing. Hat’s off to him.”
Williams praised Holmes for remaining in the game.
“(Holmes) is actually getting X-rayed as we speak,” Williams said. “He took that ball off the glove in the palm. Luckily, he had the leather of the glove to kind of soften some of that. Dew hit the ball extremely hard, and he had very little time to react … As soon as I got out there, he made it real clear that he was OK and he just needed a second. He showed some toughness there and was willing to get back up and try to go compete. That’s what seniors do.”
Vincent pitched the first four innings for the Aggies in his first varsity start. In his 44-pitch outing, he struck out three, allowed three hits and walked one. Schmidt relieved Vincent in the fifth and finished with a strikeout and one hit allowed. Bell said it was Schmidt’s first time back on the mound after having Tommy John surgery.
Sylacauga (7-5) will host Opelika on March 30 at 2:30 p.m. Childersburg (3-12) will face Victory Christian at home today at 11 a.m.