Sylacauga Chamber stays busy helping small businesses during pandemic

SYLACAUGA -- During the coronavirus pandemic and recent shutdown of nonessential business, the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce assisted small businesses throughout the area in getting much-needed help navigating through the crisis.
Laura Strickland, Chamber executive director, said work began instantly following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order.
“We immediately began contacting all our small business retailers and restaurants just to see what their initial thoughts were,” Strickland said. “As the governor’s orders were put in place, everything came to a screeching halt.”
One initiative Strickland said helped soften the impact of the order was launching the SYLstrong Facebook page, created as “an effort of partnership with public, private and civic leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak.”
The page, which has more than 1,000 followers since its creation, provides consumers with information on changes to services offered by small businesses in Sylacauga.
“We utilized that social media communication to push out revised hours for both retailers and restaurants,” Strickland said. “As the orders progressed, most of them (retailers), obviously, had to close their doors to the public. Many of them started amping up their existing online presence on social media and on their websites, and got really creative with a lot of the things they were doing.”
Strickland said many retailers offered curbside pickup, and once restaurants had to close their dining areas, they joined in with providing that service. She added restaurants also found creative ways to promote their business and add options for generating revenue.
“Pizza and Pint downtown, they traditionally have just pizza and salad, but they started doing a special ‘meat and three’ each day for lunch and dinner to expand what their offering was,” she said. “I think that’s worked really well for them. Odie’s Deli started doing some special family-style frozen casseroles … That’s not to say the situation hasn’t hurt (restaurants), but I do applaud their efforts in being creative and keeping some revenue coming in.”
By the Chamber being connected to state and federal entities involved with providing relief for businesses, Strickland said various agencies were able to team together and guide business owners to resources they needed.
“We have a great relationship with our Alabama Small Business Development Center network,” she said. “They immediately started having webinars to guide businesses through the different opportunities that were existing in the CARES Act, such as the Emergency Injury Disaster loan program and the Payroll Protection Program loan, because they’re very confusing … The webinars were really helpful in making sure businesses and lending institutions understood the processes and helped the business walk through each step of it.”
She added any other loan or grant opportunities that became available were also passed along to small business owners, including a recently established series of grants from the Sylacauga Commercial Development Authority that provides microgrants of up to $1,000 for small businesses.
Applications for these grants are available at https://sylacaugacda.org and on the Chamber’s website, http://www.sylacaugachamber.com.
“That’s a great local resource,” Strickland said. “Initially, when you think about $1,000, that could potentially cover possibly one month’s lease payment or mortgage payment for that business, and that helps. Every little dollar helps at this time.”
Strickland added the Chamber formed a partnership with stakeholders from the community, who each provided a representative for a morning meeting where they can collaborate on a number of ongoing initiatives in the city.
The entities represented include Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga City Schools, Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE), the ministerial association, the city and the Chamber.
“It has been so helpful for us to identify needs within our community to make sure those needs are being met,” she said. “If the hospital needed some additional PPE (personal protective equipment), then we’d immediately, between all the stakeholders on the call, we would immediately contact our resources to see what we can pull together.”
By coordinating those resources together, Strickland said the partnership has also helped with the various initiatives in place to feed children in the community through the school’s Grab & Go Curbside program, feeding programs sponsored by Talladega County Schools and the weekend supplementation provided by Alabama Childhood Food Solutions.
She added the group has started the process of building a recovery plan for the community, businesses, employers and residents.
She said regardless of what decisions are made, it’s important to respect the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while working to reopen the economy.
“This is really serious,” she said. “In order to get our economy back operating and our businesses open and operating at full capacity and people back in the workplace, we’ve got to follow these guidelines. We’ve got to have a plan for the community at-large as we recover.”
While Strickland said formulating and executing the plan will be an undertaking, she’s proud of the team she has in place to help the city recover moving forward.