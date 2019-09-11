Sylacauga Chamber, Southern States Bank host ‘Breakfast with a Hero’

Southern States Bank in Sylacauga on Wednesday hosted its annual “Breakfast with a Hero,” honoring first responders and military personnel for their service.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA -- Southern States Bank in Sylacauga on Wednesday hosted its annual “Breakfast with a Hero,” honoring first responders and military personnel for their service. The free meal was provided by Hickory Street Cafe and included a variety of dishes — biscuits, breakfast casserole, fruit, danishes and more. The event is a partnership between Southern States Bank and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...