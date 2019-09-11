SYLACAUGA -- Southern States Bank in Sylacauga on Wednesday hosted its annual “Breakfast with a Hero,” honoring first responders and military personnel for their service. The free meal was provided by Hickory Street Cafe and included a variety of dishes — biscuits, breakfast casserole, fruit, danishes and more. The event is a partnership between Southern States Bank and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
featured
Sylacauga Chamber, Southern States Bank host ‘Breakfast with a Hero’
Tags
Laci Braswell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Home News Updates
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 15