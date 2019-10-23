SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is conducting its first Total Resource Campaign, which is aimed towards growing local business development through partnerships with the Chamber and its programs for 2020.
“We have completed our teams and have 38 volunteers meeting with existing and prospective members to find the right sponsorship opportunity to allow the Chamber to assist in growing their business,” Chamber Executive Director Laura Strickland said.
Strickland added Coosa Valley Medical Center CEO Glenn Sisk is serving as campaign chairman.
“I am honored to be a part of this campaign to share how we as business and industry leaders can become involved with the Sylacauga Chamber to better meet the needs of your organization,” Sisk said. “Sharing in this effort with me are Tracey Thomas and Steve Marlowe as vice chairs.”
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce has more than 300 members, Strickland said.
“We are excited to introduce a number of new programs both for the community and our business and industry partners,” Strickland said. “Some of these will include a business solutions summit, a women’s leadership conference and more.”
Strickland noted programming aligns with the Chamber’s five-year comprehensive plan that will be introduced in November.
“We are focused on fulfilling every aspect of our mission and vision for the Chamber,” she said. “Our mission is to provide leadership and promote the economic advancement, business climate and quality of life for Sylacauga and the surrounding areas.”
For additional information on the Chamber or the Total Resource Campaign, contact the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce at 256-249-0308 or visit www.sylacaugachamber.com.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.