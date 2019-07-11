The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is requesting volunteers Saturday for “Serve Day,” an annual international outreach event organized by the Church of the Highlands.
The Sylacauga observance will be from 8 a.m. until noon, correlating with the Sylacauga Serves project. Sylacauga Serves is spearheaded by the Sylacauga Leadership program. The leadership program is conducted through the Chamber.
“Each year, we challenge the class to create their own project,” Sylacauga Chamber Executive Director Laura Strickland said. “‘Sylacauga Serves’ is the project by the 2019 leadership class. Their goal is to log 200 service acts by Dec. 31, 2019, in conjunction with the state’s bicentennial.”
Strickland said the Chamber, along with the city Sylacauga, Church of the Highlands and other local churches and faith-based organizations, decided to join forces to serve the community and bring awareness to community service acts, specifically on Saturday.
“We hope it will encourage others to get out and get involved,” Strickland said.
According to Strickland, the 2019 leadership class has logged approximately 80 acts of service so far.
“I have a feeling they will surpass their goal,” she said. “Saturday is a tremendous opportunity to give back to others and help strengthen Sylacauga and improve our already strong sense of community.”
Strickland noted interested volunteers should report to the J. Craig Community Center on Saturday to sign up and record their service act.
“There is still time to participate,” Strickland said. “When you show up to the community center, they will divide you up into different service teams conducting acts across the city. Each volunteer will also be given a Serve Day T-shirt.”
Strickland said a variety of volunteer work is expected to be performed throughout Sylacauga on Saturday.
“There will be groups cleaning up debris in local neighborhoods, helping to paint area schools and cleaning up roadsides that need the most attention,” Strickland said.
“There will also be a group of volunteers distributing about 500 hot dogs and hamburgers across the community. Children volunteers will also be painting rocks to place across the city.”
Strickland noted area churches, organizations and members of the community may coordinate similar community outreach events in the future to help the leadership class meet its goal.
“This is a great opportunity for all ages to serve the Sylacauga community,” Strickland said. “It’s important to give back.”
The J. Craig Smith Community Center is at 2 W. 8th St. in Sylacauga.
For more information, contact the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce at 256-2490308, or visit https://www.facebook.com/SylacaugaServes/
For more information on Serve Day, visit https://www.serveday.com/.