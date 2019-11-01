SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Open House is set for Sunday, Nov. 3.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. in downtown Sylacauga.
Buttons & Bows, Peddler Paula’s, Magnolia’s, Cuppa Grace, LaCosta, McClendon Bridals, Trailwares, Sherwin Williams, The Lilly and Yoders will participate.
“The open house gives businesses an opportunity to introduce new products available to shoppers for the holiday season,” said Laura Strickland, Chamber executive director. “Retailers participating will have promotions and special discounts,”
Strickland said these retailers will be offering special treats and drinks for the open house.
“It’s important to shop local and it’s always a good idea to get an early start on Christmas shopping,” she said,
For more information, contact the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce at 256-249-0308, or visit http://www.sylacaugachamber.com/
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.